Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Healthcare Capital worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth about $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth about $218,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of HCCC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

