Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.