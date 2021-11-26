HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Down 9.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 23,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5,778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,682 shares of company stock worth $1,272,719. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

