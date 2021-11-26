Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00193434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00741196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00075610 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

