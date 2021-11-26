HedgeTrade Trading Down 7.5% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $248.83 million and $86,599.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00139286 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

