HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.72

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 24773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDELY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

