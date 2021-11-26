Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Insider Melanie M. Nealis Sells 5,000 Shares

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 92,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,772. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.