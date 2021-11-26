HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 6.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLLGY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5645 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

