HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 6.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HLLGY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.