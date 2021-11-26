Hellenic Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00364526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

