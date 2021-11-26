Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,122,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $25.29 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.