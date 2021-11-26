HempCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,646.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $2,646.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,575.04 or 0.98556336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00050590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00623640 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003466 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,222,809 coins and its circulating supply is 264,087,659 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

