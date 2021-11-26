Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.20

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 11311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.