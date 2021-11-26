Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.73 ($106.52).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

HEN3 stock opened at €73.50 ($83.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

