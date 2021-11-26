Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.