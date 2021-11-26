Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 18,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,294. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

