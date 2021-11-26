Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $34.42 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $832.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

