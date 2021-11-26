Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 211,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,209. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,885 shares of company stock valued at $134,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

