Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 0.1%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.99. 13,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

