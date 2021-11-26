Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $14.45. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 46,157 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.