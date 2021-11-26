HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $377.74

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.74 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 420.50 ($5.49), with a volume of 704,350 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.74.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.