Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.