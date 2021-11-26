Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Market Cap of $38.24 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $38.24 million and $1.17 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.