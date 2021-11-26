Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Purchases £36,972.80 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,706 ($22.29) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,806.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,664.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.43. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Several research firms have commented on HILS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

