Hive (HIVE) Price Up 119.9% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 119.9% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $893.59 million and approximately $907.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 381,629,444 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

