HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.01

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 20740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

HLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company has a market cap of C$527.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.45%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

