HNP Capital LLC Buys 521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.29 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

