HNP Capital LLC Buys 901 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

