HNP Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.