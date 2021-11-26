HNP Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average of $211.64. The company has a market cap of $804.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

