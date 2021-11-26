HNP Capital LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.07 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

