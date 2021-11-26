HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,127,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

