HNP Capital LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.