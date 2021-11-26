Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and $237.86 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00234746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,037,114,406 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

