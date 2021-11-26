Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Homology Medicines worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $5.31 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

