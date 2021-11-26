Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Honda Motor stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

