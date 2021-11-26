Honest (HNST) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Honest has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $800,709.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

