Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.61. 140,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

