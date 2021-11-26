HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,890.63

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $347,890.63 and $1.05 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.