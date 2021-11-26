Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $7.34 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $516,907.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

