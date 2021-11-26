Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Trading Down 9.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 206,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,195,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

