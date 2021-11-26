HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $52,680.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

