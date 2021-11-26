Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 11% Following Analyst Downgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price dropped 11% on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 31,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,002,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

