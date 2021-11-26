Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.88 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

