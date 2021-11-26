Huobi Token Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $120.98 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00017442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

