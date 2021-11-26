HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 2,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 164,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

HCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.