Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:H opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

