Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:H opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.