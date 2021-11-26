Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.27). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $1,831,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 117,661 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

