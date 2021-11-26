Hyper Finance (HYFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $43,412.75 and $63.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.72 or 0.07391550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.80 or 1.00171528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

