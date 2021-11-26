Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $44,947.84 and approximately $31.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.