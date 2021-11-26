Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading Down 0.8%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 12,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 25,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYW)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

